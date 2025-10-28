Lucky

It's been a long, arduous year.



In January, I lost feeling in my left hand, had muscle aches all along my arm and a scabby piece of skin on the back of my elbow that wouldn't heal.



After a biopsy and my GP had cut out a large piece, he said it was something 'beyond my paygrade', and I was off to a plastic surgeon.



Just on Good Friday, I had an aggressive BCC with nodules removed. It had begun to eat away at my nerves and muscle. This was why I couldn't feel anything and my arm was sore.



In late June, I had to go back in and get more taken out, just a sliver. And the surgeon recommended radiation treatment this time.



Three weeks in August, 15 weekdays, I underwent the beam radiation treatment. It was exhausting. And I had a burn on my arm afterwards. It took 2 months for it to heal, and I can't be in the sun for a year.



If I hadn't gotten this done, I would have lost the use of my left arm, which is my dominant arm/hand. And I'd have had more problems by Christmas.