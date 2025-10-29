Previous
A Classic Retold
Photo 5777

A Classic Retold

I'm a big Stephen King fan. And I'm in the throws of collecting everything he's written, and currently putting out... Along with his son, Joe Hill.

They have both just put new books. Stephen King has published a retelling of the classic Hansel and Gretel, with the illustrations done by Maurice Sendak.

Weirdly, the inside cover art of mine is upside-down... but others I have seen are not.
