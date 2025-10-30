Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5778
Only Half
This is only half of my library of books....
Only half...
Have I read any of them? Yes.
Some horror, mystery, humour, classic, vampire romance, a classic, scifi fantasy, time travel... all great books.
And then there's my Mt TBR let's not get into that... it keeps getting bigger!
30th October 2025
30th Oct 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5778
photos
26
followers
40
following
1583% complete
View this month »
5771
5772
5773
5774
5775
5776
5777
5778
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
29th October 2025 5:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
books
,
library
,
collection
,
my_place
JackieR
ace
I never keep books!! But my TBR mountain is high
October 30th, 2025
Lynda Parker
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
there's books I do give away, and they go to little free libraries or to charities or I send them to bookcrossing members. Otherwise, I'll keep great books because they're worthwhile.
October 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close