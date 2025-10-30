Previous
Only Half by mozette
Only Half

This is only half of my library of books....

Only half...

Have I read any of them? Yes.

Some horror, mystery, humour, classic, vampire romance, a classic, scifi fantasy, time travel... all great books.

And then there's my Mt TBR let's not get into that... it keeps getting bigger!
Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
JackieR ace
I never keep books!! But my TBR mountain is high
October 30th, 2025  
Lynda Parker ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond there's books I do give away, and they go to little free libraries or to charities or I send them to bookcrossing members. Otherwise, I'll keep great books because they're worthwhile.
October 30th, 2025  
