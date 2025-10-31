Previous
Brisbane's War History by mozette
Photo 5779

Brisbane's War History

I've been going through Grandpa's photos.

This is one of the Dutch Airforce at the Archerfield Aerodrome. They were called the N.E.I. And Grandpa worked for the throughout the war.
