Birthday Buddy Parcel by mozette
Birthday Buddy Parcel

I have a birthday buddy who I swap parcels with every year. We've been doing it for over a decade, and have never met!

We ran a bit late this year, but we managed.

But it's so much fun!
3rd November 2025

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
