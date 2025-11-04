Previous
Thank You
Photo 5783

Thank You

This morning, I was getting out the coffee grinder when I spotted some movement outside the front window.

I went to my side door to see if it was anything to worry about and found my neighbour who had been in hospital, and I cared for her little dog. She had brought me these lovely flowers as a thank you.

She didn't have to, but it's nice to be appreciated.
