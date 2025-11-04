Sign up
Photo 5783
Thank You
This morning, I was getting out the coffee grinder when I spotted some movement outside the front window.
I went to my side door to see if it was anything to worry about and found my neighbour who had been in hospital, and I cared for her little dog. She had brought me these lovely flowers as a thank you.
She didn't have to, but it's nice to be appreciated.
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
