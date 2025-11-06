Previous
Back At Work! by mozette
Photo 5785

Back At Work!

I returned to work today!

It was great to get back there! Everyone was so happy to see me. My manager said that without my weekly videos on Op-shop Goodies Facebook group, she noticed the customers stopped coming in.

So, I made a video and posted it, then took photos of the parts of the shop I missed.
