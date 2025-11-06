Sign up
Photo 5785
Back At Work!
I returned to work today!
It was great to get back there! Everyone was so happy to see me. My manager said that without my weekly videos on Op-shop Goodies Facebook group, she noticed the customers stopped coming in.
So, I made a video and posted it, then took photos of the parts of the shop I missed.
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
