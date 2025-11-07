Previous
Mowed by mozette
We've gotten so much rain this past couple of weeks that the lawn was ankle deep! So at 6.30am this morning, I got in and pulled out the spin reel mower an mowed it! Then the edger and did the edges.

Now it looks more civilised.
Lynda Parker

