Used To Be Mine

Earlier this year, I donated this credenza to Lifeline. I thought it would sell as it's so retro, and had glass doors at the time.



But when I returned from my first sun cancer operation after Easter, I found the glass doors had been removed, and one of the girls told me someone broke them (?) Well, that was sad.



I had my second operation in June and then radiation in August, and I thought it would have been gone. But on my return just this Thursday, I found the management have used it for what it's supposed to be used for... vinyl.