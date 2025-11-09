Sign up
Photo 5788
A Few Weeks
It doesn't take long for a garden to show whether it's going to work or not.
These two photos are about a month apart. I'm so pleased I pushed myself and got it going.
9th November 2025
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5788
photos
27
followers
41
following
Tags
my_garden
,
my_place
