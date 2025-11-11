Previous
Home-made Cooking by mozette
Photo 5790

Home-made Cooking

I love to bake when I can.

These are my Oatmeal, Raisin and Walnut Cookies. They're gluten free, dairy free and low in sugar (as the recipe calls for almost 1/2 cup of sugar, and I put in half of that).

They're a bit dry, but delicious!
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Photo Details

