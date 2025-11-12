The Funky Food Delivery

I tried out this new food delivery service.



It skips the supermarkets and goes straight to the farmers 🚜 where they're having to throw out food that's not big enough, pretty enough, or has marks on it, or it's too big and the supermarkets are too darned fussy to take them.



This is where Funky Food comes in, and sets up a service where it doesn't matter what the food looks like, they'll sell it to the public and deliver it, skipping the supermarkets and the middle man.



I've skipped the supermarket and fruit market, and saved myself a lot of money... this is a good skip. And I'll do it again.