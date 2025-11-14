Previous
It's All Good Mate by mozette
Photo 5793

It's All Good Mate

I found this painting by Esther Hill at Lifeline. I looked at the name, and thought I'd heard of her. It turns out, she's an Australian artist.

How this ended up at a charity store is beyond me, but I'm glad I found it.

I've contacted Esther through her Facebook, and let her know I found it, where it was found and that I snapped it up. She was stoked I like it.
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
