Photo 5793
It's All Good Mate
I found this painting by Esther Hill at Lifeline. I looked at the name, and thought I'd heard of her. It turns out, she's an Australian artist.
How this ended up at a charity store is beyond me, but I'm glad I found it.
I've contacted Esther through her Facebook, and let her know I found it, where it was found and that I snapped it up. She was stoked I like it.
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Tags
portrait
,
painting
,
artwork
,
artist
,
lifeline
,
charity_store
,
volunteer_work
,
esther_hill
