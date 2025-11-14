It's All Good Mate

I found this painting by Esther Hill at Lifeline. I looked at the name, and thought I'd heard of her. It turns out, she's an Australian artist.



How this ended up at a charity store is beyond me, but I'm glad I found it.



I've contacted Esther through her Facebook, and let her know I found it, where it was found and that I snapped it up. She was stoked I like it.