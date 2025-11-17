Sign up
Photo 5796
Oops!
I took a photo of a bird this morning and my phone took a random photo on its own.
It has a safety feature installed to do this when I'm out. It's in case something happens to me.
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening.
365
SM-A505YN
17th November 2025 7:11am
Tags
oops
safety
moondust
