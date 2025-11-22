Masonic Apron

I started on a big clean up of my books today. And that started downstairs.

Wow!

Did I find some weird things? Well, the first thing I found was this, a Freemasons Apron. It was my late-Grandpa's apron.

So, I did some Googling, and it turns out there's a Freemasons Lodge about 15 minutes from me!

So after a phone call, I talked to a lovely man, Reg, who I got talking to about how I've been trying to get the Ann Street Temple to take my Grandpa's retalia from me, but they refuse to talk to me. He was really upset about how I've been treated, and believes that this is why the Lodge is facing out.



He's going to call me next Monday to organise a meeting to pick up the Lodge items I have.



I'm so stoked!