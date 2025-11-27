Previous
I Bought A New Car... by mozette
Photo 5806

I Bought A New Car...

.... The Batmobile!

Okay, not literally!

This was found at work today. I jumped and bought it after considering it after about 25 minutes.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Babs ace
It looks good. All you need now is a mouthful of the liquid from the Drink Me bottle from Alice in Wonderland and you will shrink to fit in the Batmobile.
November 27th, 2025  
