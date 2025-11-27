Sign up
Previous
Photo 5806
I Bought A New Car...
.... The Batmobile!
Okay, not literally!
This was found at work today. I jumped and bought it after considering it after about 25 minutes.
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
1
0
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5806
photos
27
followers
41
following
1590% complete
View this month »
5799
5800
5801
5802
5803
5804
5805
5806
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
27th November 2025 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
batman
,
model_car
,
dc_comics
Babs
ace
It looks good. All you need now is a mouthful of the liquid from the Drink Me bottle from Alice in Wonderland and you will shrink to fit in the Batmobile.
November 27th, 2025
