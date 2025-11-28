Previous
Pretty in Pink by mozette
Photo 5807

Pretty in Pink

My hydrangeas are so beautiful at this time of year.
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1590% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
November 28th, 2025  
Babs ace
Beautiful.
November 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact