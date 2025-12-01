Sign up
Photo 5810
All Wrapped Up
I got in and wrapped up the Christmas presents yesterday afternoon.
But I'm still very tired, so the tree may not make an appearance. I'll put the wreath up and some decorations. The affects of the radiation in August is still sticking around.
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Tags
christmas
,
presents
,
my_place
JackieR
ace
You're very organised. Please rest and relax as your body demands and deserves x
November 30th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
I have a ceramic Christmas tree that I use, and if I am busy or tired, all I have to do is plug it in and feel a little holiday spirit.
November 30th, 2025
