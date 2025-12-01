Previous
All Wrapped Up by mozette
All Wrapped Up

I got in and wrapped up the Christmas presents yesterday afternoon.

But I'm still very tired, so the tree may not make an appearance. I'll put the wreath up and some decorations. The affects of the radiation in August is still sticking around.
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Photo Details

JackieR ace
You're very organised. Please rest and relax as your body demands and deserves x
November 30th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
I have a ceramic Christmas tree that I use, and if I am busy or tired, all I have to do is plug it in and feel a little holiday spirit.
November 30th, 2025  
