Why?

Why is it,

A bird's feather is lighter
Than air,

Lighter than a leaf,
And yet -

The song of a bird
Is lighter
The air and clouds
It rises to above?

Why?
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
