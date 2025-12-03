Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5812
Why?
Why is it,
A bird's feather is lighter
Than air,
Lighter than a leaf,
And yet -
The song of a bird
Is lighter
The air and clouds
It rises to above?
Why?
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5812
photos
26
followers
41
following
1592% complete
View this month »
5805
5806
5807
5808
5809
5810
5811
5812
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
2nd December 2025 8:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
me
,
feather
,
fiveplustwo-why
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close