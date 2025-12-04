Previous
Dad! Where Are You?! by mozette
Photo 5813

Dad! Where Are You?!

Last week, Frankie met Santa at Halcyon Rise. When Dad left him with Santa, Frankie wasn't all that keen about it... but they look so cute in their matching outfits. 😍
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

Lynda Parker

ace
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me.
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
December 6th, 2025  
