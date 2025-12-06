Previous
Giddy-up!!! by mozette
While at the Paddington Hotel, I saw some fun things around the place!

Like these saddles. So, if you want to feel like a cowboy - or cowgirl - you can ride a stool like one.
From what I've heard these have been here for over 25 years.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me.
