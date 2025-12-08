A Little Glow

I'm getting into Christmas Lights again.



Years ago, I had lights for Christmas, but the caretaker came by and told me a big fib saying 'everyone is complaining about how bright they are, so turn them off!' I said the were off by 9pm. He stood his ground, and I took down my lights - even though they were inside the window of my house.



A couple of years later, I found out he was the only one put out by them.



But I never put Christmas lights out again. He did complain about my tinsel - to which I told where he could go. My house, my tinsel.



Now, the body corporate has told me they're encouraging people to put up lights to celebrate Christmas because they're pretty 😍



So I'm starting to.