Clothes Line by mozette
Clothes Line

We don't seem to have any luck with clothes lines. Dad bought expensive line - with steel running through it - and it's been a couple of years, and it snapped this morning with a full load of laundry.

I don't pull on the cord, I grab the steel piece at the end. So, I can't say what's going on.
9th December 2025

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
