Photo 5818
Clothes Line
We don't seem to have any luck with clothes lines. Dad bought expensive line - with steel running through it - and it's been a couple of years, and it snapped this morning with a full load of laundry.
I don't pull on the cord, I grab the steel piece at the end. So, I can't say what's going on.
9th December 2025
clothes_line
my_garden
my_place
