Donations

It's big clean up time!



For me, December is a month of clearing out and cleaning up. So far, kitchen table is cleared, the chaise lounge is neat, Frankie's bed and water bowl is put away, and I've got my shoes ready to put upstairs.



Today, I've got a doctors appointment to clear up this cough I've had for the past week or so, and post off a Christmas card I forgot to send. Then I'll be off to donate my things tomorrow if it's not raining.



Then, I'll be vacuuming and washing the floors tomorrow if it does rain. Then, on Friday, a man from the local Masonic Lodge is coming by to pick up my late-Grandpa's Lodge items. It's going to be really great to hand them in.

