Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5820
For Frankie
While at the doctor yesterday, I checked out a new cheap store. And I brought these two items for Frankie. I thought that a proper splash mat and a bowl for his water would be good for him.
And it wasn't until I arrived home that I realised they matched!
And the doctor said I had asthma, inherited from my folks! So, I'm on a puffer/inhalant - which I used last night and this morning. And last night, I had the best nights sleep in a while.
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5820
photos
26
followers
41
following
1594% complete
View this month »
5813
5814
5815
5816
5817
5818
5819
5820
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
10th December 2025 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
frankie
,
my_place
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close