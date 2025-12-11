For Frankie

While at the doctor yesterday, I checked out a new cheap store. And I brought these two items for Frankie. I thought that a proper splash mat and a bowl for his water would be good for him.



And it wasn't until I arrived home that I realised they matched!



And the doctor said I had asthma, inherited from my folks! So, I'm on a puffer/inhalant - which I used last night and this morning. And last night, I had the best nights sleep in a while.