For Frankie

While at the doctor yesterday, I checked out a new cheap store. And I brought these two items for Frankie. I thought that a proper splash mat and a bowl for his water would be good for him.

And it wasn't until I arrived home that I realised they matched!

And the doctor said I had asthma, inherited from my folks! So, I'm on a puffer/inhalant - which I used last night and this morning. And last night, I had the best nights sleep in a while.
11th December 2025

