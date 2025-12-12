Having A Drink

On Wednesday I bought Frankie a new bowl and spill tray for my place. Yesterday, he took his first drink from the bowl, and it's at the perfect height.



And he can see the water in it, which is great!



He and I were hanging out waiting for Dad to return from Bunnings with a new clothes line for my backyard.

When Dad returned, this little dog was so excited, he raced around the house, to the back door (which I had opened), vaulted over the grey inside matt, through the door, and over the outdoor matt and landed on the concrete outside! He got some serious air! It was hilarious 😂

Then, Frankie zoomed around the backyard and around Dad's ankles wriggling with joy!