Photo 5826
A New Phone
Well, last night I was going through my phone, pulled it out its case and tossed the case on the floor... and along with it, I happened to toss the back of my phone as well!
Wow! What a way to find out i needed a new phone!
So, today, I was off to Garden City to buy one from Optus. About two hours later, I had a new Samsung S25fe model, and my top-up shopping.
Then, it was also a weird day of getting the car to be friends with my phone too... which was like getting an old robot to talk to a new one!
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
