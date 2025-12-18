Previous
Back At Work by mozette
Back At Work

After my phone died, I found a great new one, and after last week's problems and getting rid of a cough, I'm back at work.
Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Beverley ace
Glad to read your feeling better…
December 18th, 2025  
Lynda Parker ace
@beverley365 funnily enough, I've got 2 weeks off now because of public holidays.
December 18th, 2025  
JackieR ace
That's a huge charity shop!
December 18th, 2025  
Babs ace
It's a huge Lifeline store
December 18th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good shot
December 18th, 2025  
Lynda Parker ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond that's only a quarter of it. It's a Superstore.
@onewing yeah. I love working there.
@joansmor thank you.
December 18th, 2025  
