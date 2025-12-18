Sign up
Previous
Photo 5827
Back At Work
After my phone died, I found a great new one, and after last week's problems and getting rid of a cough, I'm back at work.
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Tags
lifeline
,
charity_store
,
volunteer_work
Beverley
ace
Glad to read your feeling better…
December 18th, 2025
Lynda Parker
ace
@beverley365
funnily enough, I've got 2 weeks off now because of public holidays.
December 18th, 2025
JackieR
ace
That's a huge charity shop!
December 18th, 2025
Babs
ace
It's a huge Lifeline store
December 18th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good shot
December 18th, 2025
Lynda Parker
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
that's only a quarter of it. It's a Superstore.
@onewing
yeah. I love working there.
@joansmor
thank you.
December 18th, 2025
