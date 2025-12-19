Sign up
Previous
Photo 5828
Lodge Items
Today, I've got an appointment with a Masonic Lodge member to pick up my late grandpa's Lodge items.
Some of these things are historical. Some of them aren't his but I can't give them to a charity store because they're a part of the Lodge's history.
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Tags
grandpa
lodge
my_place
masonic_lodge
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
December 19th, 2025
