A Magnetic Personality by mozette
A Magnetic Personality

My fridge is covered in magnets. Over the years I've collected them from everywhere.

This little green guy is from my old high school. When I went there as a student, we didn't have a mascot. But over 25 years later, they do. It's the Rochedale High School Rhinos!
Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
