Photo 5829
A Magnetic Personality
My fridge is covered in magnets. Over the years I've collected them from everywhere.
This little green guy is from my old high school. When I went there as a student, we didn't have a mascot. But over 25 years later, they do. It's the Rochedale High School Rhinos!
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 FE
Taken
17th December 2025 6:44pm
Tags
magnets
mascots
my_place
