Photo 5830
Early Christmas
Today, my family had our Christmas Day early. It was beautiful, and we gathered at my folks new house.
First we had lunch, of salmon and salad, with prawns and dipping sauce.
It was time for presents! It was lovely to see who got what!
Then we played a game called Medium. It was fun! After that, we played Trains and Dominoes. A fun game.
Soon, we were all packing up to go home. I stayed until the Christmas lights came on around Halcyon Rise came on. They're beautiful 😍
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
