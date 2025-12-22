Previous
Outdoor Decorating
Photo 5831

Outdoor Decorating

At my folks new place, at Halcyon Rise, they're encouraged to put up Christmas lights. And the place really goes off!

This is a bauble on one of the outdoor trees not far from my folks place.

The whole place was so beautiful!
22nd December 2025

