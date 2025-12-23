Previous
Hot In The City by mozette
Hot In The City

It's been stinking hot lately, not normal hot either, I mean hide inside with the air-conditioning running, kind of hot.

Last night, Queensland had its hottest night in 9 years! It was still 27°C at 11pm. And the breeze was hot and muggy, making the use of a fan useless.

Then, this morning, it hit 30°C before 8am.
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Dorothy ace
Not fun! Glad you have AC! Love the frangipani
December 23rd, 2025  
