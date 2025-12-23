Sign up
Previous
Photo 5832
Hot In The City
It's been stinking hot lately, not normal hot either, I mean hide inside with the air-conditioning running, kind of hot.
Last night, Queensland had its hottest night in 9 years! It was still 27°C at 11pm. And the breeze was hot and muggy, making the use of a fan useless.
Then, this morning, it hit 30°C before 8am.
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 FE
Taken
23rd December 2025 7:34am
Exif
View Info
Tags
flowers
,
frangipanni
,
mother_nature
,
my_garden
Dorothy
ace
Not fun! Glad you have AC! Love the frangipani
December 23rd, 2025
