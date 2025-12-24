Sign up
Previous
Photo 5833
Merry Christmas
It's Christmas Eve, and I'm staying home, away from the madness of the traffic, last minute shoppers and weirdness outside the safety of my security gates of my unit complex.
I wish you all a Merry Christmas!
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Tags
christmas
,
christmas_tree
Marj
ace
Your photo captures the magic of Christmas.
December 24th, 2025
