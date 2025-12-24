Previous
Merry Christmas by mozette
Photo 5833

Merry Christmas

It's Christmas Eve, and I'm staying home, away from the madness of the traffic, last minute shoppers and weirdness outside the safety of my security gates of my unit complex.

I wish you all a Merry Christmas!
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1598% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Marj ace
Your photo captures the magic of Christmas.
December 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact