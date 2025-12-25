Previous
Christmas Day Lunch by mozette
Photo 5834

Christmas Day Lunch

Living alone is hard.

I've often spent my Christmas Day at my folks house, and today was no different - except that they are in their new place.

Aunty Helen, Mum's sister, and her daughter, Kate, came out for lunch. It was another stinking hot day. But we had Wombok Salad and Salmon and we swapped Christmas gifts.

I gave Aunty Helen the book 'Virgin River', the TV show is based on. She loves it!
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1598% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact