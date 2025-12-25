Christmas Day Lunch

Living alone is hard.



I've often spent my Christmas Day at my folks house, and today was no different - except that they are in their new place.



Aunty Helen, Mum's sister, and her daughter, Kate, came out for lunch. It was another stinking hot day. But we had Wombok Salad and Salmon and we swapped Christmas gifts.



I gave Aunty Helen the book 'Virgin River', the TV show is based on. She loves it!