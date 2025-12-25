Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5834
Christmas Day Lunch
Living alone is hard.
I've often spent my Christmas Day at my folks house, and today was no different - except that they are in their new place.
Aunty Helen, Mum's sister, and her daughter, Kate, came out for lunch. It was another stinking hot day. But we had Wombok Salad and Salmon and we swapped Christmas gifts.
I gave Aunty Helen the book 'Virgin River', the TV show is based on. She loves it!
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5834
photos
25
followers
41
following
1598% complete
View this month »
5827
5828
5829
5830
5831
5832
5833
5834
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas_day
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close