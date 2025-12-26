Previous
Small Presents by mozette
Small Presents

My Aunty Helen and cousin Kate gave me small gifts for Christmas.

I've noticed that as you get older, the less you need.
Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
