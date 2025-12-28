Sign up
Previous
Photo 5836
Keys To...?
During my cleaning out, I found a bunch of keys.
Now, the top left are to my house - spare ones from my last landlord years ago. The single one, I'm not sure where it came from. And the two on a blank key ring? Yeah, I'm still not sure, but they belong to the family in some way.
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
1
0
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Tags
keys
,
family
,
my_place
Marj
ace
This is a mystery. Great way to capture these items
December 28th, 2025
