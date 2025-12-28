Previous
Keys To...? by mozette
Photo 5836

Keys To...?

During my cleaning out, I found a bunch of keys.

Now, the top left are to my house - spare ones from my last landlord years ago. The single one, I'm not sure where it came from. And the two on a blank key ring? Yeah, I'm still not sure, but they belong to the family in some way.
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1598% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Marj ace
This is a mystery. Great way to capture these items
December 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact