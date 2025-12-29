Sign up
Photo 5838
Donations
Clearing out as the new year approaches is the best way to get the house feeling ready for the new year.
I'm not going to miss these.
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5838
photos
25
followers
41
following
365
Galaxy S25 FE
27th December 2025 1:32pm
my_place
let's_get_organised!
