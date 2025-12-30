Previous
Attempt at a Record by mozette
Attempt at a Record

I'm attempting an Australian record for Australia's longest scarf knitted on needles. I've looked it up and we don't have a current record on needles.

It's been six and a half weeks, and it's almost 4 metres long using recycled yarn from charity stores. I'm doing it in garter stitch, and it's looking good so far!
30th December 2025

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me.
