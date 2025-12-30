Sign up
Previous
Photo 5839
Attempt at a Record
I'm attempting an Australian record for Australia's longest scarf knitted on needles. I've looked it up and we don't have a current record on needles.
It's been six and a half weeks, and it's almost 4 metres long using recycled yarn from charity stores. I'm doing it in garter stitch, and it's looking good so far!
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
0
0
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5839
photos
25
followers
41
following
5832
5833
5834
5835
5836
5837
5838
5839
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 FE
Taken
30th December 2025 4:05pm
Tags
me
,
knitting
,
crafty_pegs
,
my_place
,
fiveplustwo-enthusiastic
