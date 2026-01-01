Happy New Year

I spent my new year at my folks new place where they just moved in to in the last year.



This was held at the Homestead, and the place went off! There was a band, nibbles, lucky door prizes and a raffle which was drawn through the night.



I won a QBD prize for $70 (it's a book store here in Australia), and Mum won a Spotlight (fabric and hobby store store) for the same amount! There were other prizes too.



A great night was had. I arrived home by 12.30am to a little dog busting to go to the toilet... so I let him out and waited for him afterwards, giving Frankie a cuddle.