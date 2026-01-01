Sign up
Previous
Photo 5841
Happy New Year
I spent my new year at my folks new place where they just moved in to in the last year.
This was held at the Homestead, and the place went off! There was a band, nibbles, lucky door prizes and a raffle which was drawn through the night.
I won a QBD prize for $70 (it's a book store here in Australia), and Mum won a Spotlight (fabric and hobby store store) for the same amount! There were other prizes too.
A great night was had. I arrived home by 12.30am to a little dog busting to go to the toilet... so I let him out and waited for him afterwards, giving Frankie a cuddle.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5841
photos
25
followers
41
following
1600% complete
View this month »
