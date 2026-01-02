Sign up
Photo 5842
Pretty In Pink
It's been humid, and we've gotten just enough rain. And the Desert Rose is looking lovely.
Once it's finished blooming, I'll cut it back, and plant some of the cuttings; putting a couple out the front.
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
