Flashback 2012

I was looking through my memories on Facebook when this one popped up from New Year's Eve 2012!



I was celebrating at Cannon Hill with friends, this was one of them, Will. We were playing silly buggers pulling faces.



But right now, he's not well. He's had medical issues his whole life, and now, he's been offered a liver transplant, but is sick of the pills, hospitals and scans, operations and doctors. He's my age (52) and just wants it to end. So, with the help of the doctors, he's going into palliative care soon.



It's very sad, but he's been through a lot - as much as me, but we both wear our scars differently. I'll be going to see him soon to catch up.