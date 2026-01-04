Previous
Zooming In by mozette
Zooming In

I get paid by my body corporate to clean up my unit complex every week. I do it early in the mornings, so it's not noticeable to the residents. They just notice that there's no rubbish anywhere.

I do it on Sunday or Monday mornings. And this morning I was cleaning when I saw a TV antenna full of birds greeting the day.
4th January 2026

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
