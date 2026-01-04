Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5844
Zooming In
I get paid by my body corporate to clean up my unit complex every week. I do it early in the mornings, so it's not noticeable to the residents. They just notice that there's no rubbish anywhere.
I do it on Sunday or Monday mornings. And this morning I was cleaning when I saw a TV antenna full of birds greeting the day.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5844
photos
25
followers
41
following
1601% complete
View this month »
5837
5838
5839
5840
5841
5842
5843
5844
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
cleaning
,
mornings
,
unit_complex
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close