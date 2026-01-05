Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5845
A Changing of the Guard
Well, I've lived here for 23 years, and the toilet downstairs blocked up last week, a day before New Year's Eve.
Today, the plumber came out with a plunger in his hand and ended up pulling apart my whole toilet and replacing it with a new one.
It was the first time ever this has happened, and I'm glad for the new toilet. Now, to get a new one for upstairs at some point.
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5845
photos
25
followers
42
following
1601% complete
View this month »
5838
5839
5840
5841
5842
5843
5844
5845
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
toilet
,
plumber
,
my_place
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close