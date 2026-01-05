Previous
A Changing of the Guard by mozette
Photo 5845

A Changing of the Guard

Well, I've lived here for 23 years, and the toilet downstairs blocked up last week, a day before New Year's Eve.

Today, the plumber came out with a plunger in his hand and ended up pulling apart my whole toilet and replacing it with a new one.

It was the first time ever this has happened, and I'm glad for the new toilet. Now, to get a new one for upstairs at some point.
Lynda Parker

Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
