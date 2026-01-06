Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5846
This Month's Quote
Well, this is a good thing to start the year on.
Arnold Schwarzenegger believes it's routine, not motivation that makes you a success in life. You don't have to be a great success, just a success in your own personal way.
And you know, he's right.
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5846
photos
25
followers
42
following
1601% complete
View this month »
5839
5840
5841
5842
5843
5844
5845
5846
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S25 FE
Taken
4th January 2026 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
quotes
,
my_place
Steve Chappell
ace
Words of wisdom
January 6th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close