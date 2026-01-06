Previous
This Month's Quote by mozette
Photo 5846

This Month's Quote

Well, this is a good thing to start the year on.

Arnold Schwarzenegger believes it's routine, not motivation that makes you a success in life. You don't have to be a great success, just a success in your own personal way.

And you know, he's right.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Words of wisdom
January 6th, 2026  
