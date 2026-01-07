Previous
Surprise Parcel by mozette
Surprise Parcel

Today I went to do a bit of shopping, and checked my PO Box on the way home. And what do I find? A surprise parcel!

Oh, this is great to see! I wasn't expecting this one!

These are lovely things to receive! I can't wait to read the Garth Nix book.
Babs ace
What a lovely surprise
January 7th, 2026  
