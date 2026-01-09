A Day Out

Today I went out to Garden City to get my phone looked at by Optus. The Playstore app wouldn't work. They didn't know what was going on, so sent me to the Samsung store. But they didn't know either. So, I went back to Optus and one of the guys asked if I had a VPN (a program that keeps out viruses), and i pointed out Max, the dog who has looked after both my other phones, and they paused him, and hey! The Playstore worked! They said he was doing his job really well, and to pause him if I wanted to use that app.

With that sorted, I went and had something to eat, looked at something at QBD, and bought other things I needed.

Then, I went and donated to Lifeline, and checked my mail and came home. A big day.