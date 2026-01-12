Previous
This Time Last Year by mozette
Photo 5852

This time last year, the piano was still here. I had just put down the tree, and gotten a biopsy done on my elbow.

So much happened in one year.
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Marj ace
A lot can happen in a year. A thoughtful reflection of the past year
January 11th, 2026  
