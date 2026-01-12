Sign up
Photo 5852
This Time Last Year
This time last year, the piano was still here. I had just put down the tree, and gotten a biopsy done on my elbow.
So much happened in one year.
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
1
0
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
5852
photos
25
followers
42
following
1603% complete
5845
5846
5847
5848
5849
5850
5851
5852
Tags
my_place
,
one_year
Marj
ace
A lot can happen in a year. A thoughtful reflection of the past year
January 11th, 2026
