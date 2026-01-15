Sign up
Previous
Photo 5855
Expo 88 Postmark Folder
I found this at work.
It's in great condition. I love it!
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
3
0
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Tags
collection
,
expo_88
Joan Robillard
ace
I hope you didn't buy it. I found that as I get older, I want less clutter. And fewer things that my family will have to dispose of. I would rather take pictures and keep them in my phone and computer. But if you had to have it that's okay too.
January 15th, 2026
Lynda Parker
ace
@joansmor
yes. I did. A lot of people don't know it ever happened. I find that more sad than not having it.
January 15th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Fabulous… well spotted
January 15th, 2026
