Previous
Expo 88 Postmark Folder by mozette
Photo 5855

Expo 88 Postmark Folder

I found this at work.

It's in great condition. I love it!
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Lynda Parker

ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
1604% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
I hope you didn't buy it. I found that as I get older, I want less clutter. And fewer things that my family will have to dispose of. I would rather take pictures and keep them in my phone and computer. But if you had to have it that's okay too.
January 15th, 2026  
Lynda Parker ace
@joansmor yes. I did. A lot of people don't know it ever happened. I find that more sad than not having it.
January 15th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Fabulous… well spotted
January 15th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact