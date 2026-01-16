Sign up
Photo 5856
Retro French Vase
This vase has been doing the rounds of the Lifeline store i work in. I'll find it at the back of the store, then, in a dressing room, then, next to the front door.
Do yesterday, after 6 months of it nearly being bought by people, I bought it.
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
Lynda Parker
ace
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I collect books, vinyl and love gardening. Life has changed so much since I first started...
Galaxy S25 FE
15th January 2026 7:49pm
vase
retro
